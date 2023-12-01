According to our computer projection model, the No. 20 Liberty Flames will defeat the New Mexico State Aggies when the two teams match up at Williams Stadium on Friday, December 1, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-11.5) Under (57) Liberty 33, New Mexico State 20

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Flames have covered the spread eight times in 11 games.

Liberty has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

The Flames have played 11 games this season and seven of them have hit the over.

The average point total for Liberty games this season is 57.0, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies have an 8-2-1 record against the spread this season.

New Mexico State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season.

The Aggies have hit the over in three of their 11 games with a set total (27.3%).

The average over/under for New Mexico State games this year is 5.5 fewer points than the point total of 57 for this outing.

Flames vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 40.1 21.7 39.0 22.4 41.6 20.6 New Mexico State 28.2 19.7 30.3 19.3 26.4 20.0

