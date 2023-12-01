How to Watch the Liberty vs. JMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) aim to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the James Madison Dukes (5-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Liberty Arena.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Liberty vs. JMU Scoring Comparison
- The Dukes put up just 3.7 more points per game (75.7) than the Flames allow (72).
- JMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72 points.
- Liberty has a 1-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.
- The Flames record 60.7 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 59.6 the Dukes allow.
- Liberty is 2-1 when scoring more than 59.6 points.
- When JMU gives up fewer than 60.7 points, it is 3-1.
- The Flames are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (32.4%).
- The Dukes shoot 43.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Flames concede.
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.3 FG%
- Emma Hess: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Jordan Hodges: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Asia Boone: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Jordan Bailey: 7.1 PTS, 44 FG%
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 102-59
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Louisville
|L 72-63
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Alabama
|L 72-47
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|12/1/2023
|JMU
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/4/2023
|Towson
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
