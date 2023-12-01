The Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) aim to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the James Madison Dukes (5-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Liberty Arena.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Dukes put up just 3.7 more points per game (75.7) than the Flames allow (72).

JMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72 points.

Liberty has a 1-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.

The Flames record 60.7 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 59.6 the Dukes allow.

Liberty is 2-1 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

When JMU gives up fewer than 60.7 points, it is 3-1.

The Flames are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (32.4%).

The Dukes shoot 43.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Flames concede.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.3 FG% Emma Hess: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Jordan Hodges: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Asia Boone: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

5.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Jordan Bailey: 7.1 PTS, 44 FG%

Liberty Schedule