The Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) aim to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the James Madison Dukes (5-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Liberty Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Liberty vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Dukes put up just 3.7 more points per game (75.7) than the Flames allow (72).
  • JMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72 points.
  • Liberty has a 1-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The Flames record 60.7 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 59.6 the Dukes allow.
  • Liberty is 2-1 when scoring more than 59.6 points.
  • When JMU gives up fewer than 60.7 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Flames are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (32.4%).
  • The Dukes shoot 43.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Flames concede.

Liberty Leaders

  • Bella Smuda: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.3 FG%
  • Emma Hess: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
  • Jordan Hodges: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
  • Asia Boone: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Jordan Bailey: 7.1 PTS, 44 FG%

Liberty Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Gonzaga L 102-59 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Louisville L 72-63 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Alabama L 72-47 Leonard E. Merrell Center
12/1/2023 JMU - Liberty Arena
12/4/2023 Towson - Liberty Arena
12/10/2023 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum

