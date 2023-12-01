The oddsmakers think the CUSA Championship Game between the Liberty Flames and New Mexico State Aggies will be lopsided, with the Flames expected to win by double digits (currently -10.5). The action begins at 7:00 PM ET on December 1, 2023, airing on CBS Sports Network from Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. New Mexico State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 54.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-10.5) 54.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Liberty has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Flames have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

New Mexico State has put together an 8-2-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Aggies have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.