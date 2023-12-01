The Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) play the VCU Rams (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the VCU vs. Norfolk State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Norfolk State vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM VCU (-12.5) 135.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel VCU (-12.5) 135.5 -1200 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Norfolk State vs. VCU Betting Trends

Norfolk State is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Spartans have won their only game this year when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

VCU has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, two of the Rams games have hit the over.

