The VCU Rams (2-1) meet the Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. VCU Game Information

Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)

Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Caheim Brown: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

VCU Top Players (2022-23)

Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Norfolk State vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

VCU Rank VCU AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 75.8 77th 24th 62.9 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 264th 30.3 Rebounds 33.1 96th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 310th 6.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 179th 13.0 Assists 12.8 193rd 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

