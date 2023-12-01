Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rappahannock County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Rappahannock County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rappahannock County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rappahannock County High School at James River High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Buchanan, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
