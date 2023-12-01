Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Roanoke County, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Cross High School at Norfolk Collegiate School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke Valley Christian School at Cave Spring High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Byrd High School at Glenvar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Salem, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
