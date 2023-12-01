If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Roanoke County, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Cross High School at Norfolk Collegiate School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 1

4:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: VISAA Division 2

VISAA Division 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cave Spring High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Roanoke Valley Christian School at Cave Spring High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

William Byrd High School at Glenvar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Salem, VA

Salem, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Northside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Albemarle High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke