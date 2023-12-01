Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Smyth County, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smyth County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayson County High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
