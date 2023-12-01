The Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) face the VCU Rams (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

VCU has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Rams are the 230th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 212th.

The 69.1 points per game the Rams average are only 1.5 more points than the Spartans allow (67.6).

VCU is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU averaged 73 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Rams played better at home last year, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 in road games.

When playing at home, VCU averaged 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than in away games (5.5). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule