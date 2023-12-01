The Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs against the VCU Rams (4-3) at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Friday, December 1, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 135.5.

VCU vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Virginia

Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -12.5 135.5

VCU Betting Records & Stats

VCU's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 135.5 points three times.

The average total in VCU's contests this year is 134.0, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

VCU has been the favorite in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Rams have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that VCU has a 90.9% chance to win.

VCU vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 3 42.9% 69.1 146.1 64.9 132.5 138.8 Norfolk State 4 80% 77.0 146.1 67.6 132.5 141.5

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

The 69.1 points per game the Rams put up are just 1.5 more points than the Spartans allow (67.6).

When VCU totals more than 67.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

VCU vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 4-3-0 0-0 2-5-0 Norfolk State 3-2-0 1-0 3-2-0

VCU vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Norfolk State 15-3 Home Record 10-2 8-3 Away Record 6-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

