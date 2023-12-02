Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arlington County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Arlington County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Arlington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yorktown High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
