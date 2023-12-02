In the upcoming tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Brent Burns to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Burns has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:57 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 20:20 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 19:17 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 21:07 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:48 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:46 Home W 3-2 OT

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

