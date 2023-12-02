We have high school basketball competition in Falls Church County, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Falls Church County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Meridian High School at Dominion High School

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on December 2

2:45 PM ET on December 2 Location: Sterling, VA

Sterling, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Colgan High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2

4:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

James W Robinson High School at Falls Church High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 2

6:15 PM ET on December 2 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Falls Church High School at Justice High School