The Toledo Rockets (3-3) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

  • The Patriots are shooting 46.6% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 51.8% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 169th.
  • The Patriots' 74 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 76.7 the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • George Mason has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.7 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • George Mason averaged 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • At home, the Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they allowed away (68.5).
  • At home, George Mason knocked down 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.8). George Mason's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.8%) than on the road (35.5%).

George Mason Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 South Dakota State W 73-71 Flagler Gymnasium
11/25/2023 East Carolina W 81-59 EagleBank Arena
11/29/2023 NJIT W 86-68 EagleBank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/5/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 Loyola (MD) - EagleBank Arena

