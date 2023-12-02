Saturday's contest that pits the Toledo Rockets (3-3) against the George Mason Patriots (6-1) at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

George Mason vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

George Mason vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 77, George Mason 71

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-5.9)

Toledo (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Toledo's record against the spread so far this season is 4-2-0, and George Mason's is 3-1-0. The Rockets are 2-4-0 and the Patriots are 2-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11 points per game. They're putting up 74 points per game, 207th in college basketball, and are allowing 63 per contest to rank 31st in college basketball.

The 35.6 rebounds per game George Mason accumulates rank 95th in the country, 6.3 more than the 29.3 its opponents record.

George Mason knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 38.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.4%.

George Mason has lost the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.9 (106th in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (344th in college basketball).

