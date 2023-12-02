How to Watch the Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 47.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 42.7% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charlotte has a 6-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.7% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Hornets put up an average of 113.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 105.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 6-7 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hornets average 111.3 points per game, five less than away (116.3). Defensively they give up 120.1 points per game at home, 4.3 less than on the road (124.4).
- At home, Charlotte allows 120.1 points per game. Away, it concedes 124.4.
- This season the Hornets are averaging fewer assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (25.5).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Nick Richards
|Questionable
|Concussion
|Brandon Miller
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.