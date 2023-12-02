The Carolina Hurricanes (13-8-1) are the heavy favorites when they host the Buffalo Sabres (10-11-2) on Saturday, December 2. The Hurricanes are -250 on the moneyline to win over the Sabres (+195) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Betting Trends

In 11 games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Hurricanes have gone 13-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Sabres have been an underdog in 16 games this season, with five upset wins (31.2%).

Carolina is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Buffalo has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than +195.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 4-6-0 6.4 3.30 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.30 3.00 4 11.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 4-6 4-5-1 6.5 2.70 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.70 3.50 5 18.5% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

