The Carolina Hurricanes, Jesperi Kotkaniemi included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Kotkaniemi? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 15:35 on the ice per game.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in eight of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 11 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 22 games this season, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 22 Games 4 15 Points 4 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

