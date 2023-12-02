For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jordan Martinook a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).

Martinook has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:04 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 14:34 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:21 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 15:52 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.