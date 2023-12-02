For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jordan Martinook a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

  • Martinook is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).
  • Martinook has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:04 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:14 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 14:34 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:21 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 15:52 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

