Saturday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (6-1) and the Longwood Lancers (2-4) at John M. Belk Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-52 and heavily favors Davidson to secure the victory. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 2.

The Lancers' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 75-72 win against Ohio.

Longwood vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Longwood vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 83, Longwood 52

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Schedule Analysis

On November 29, the Lancers claimed their best win of the season, a 75-72 victory over the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 312) in our computer rankings.

Longwood has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Malea Brown: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Janay Turner: 13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Adriana Shipp: 7.8 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

7.8 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Laney Bone: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers' -80 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.5 points per game (189th in college basketball) while giving up 79.8 per contest (341st in college basketball).

