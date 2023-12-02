The Davidson Wildcats (6-1) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Longwood Lancers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Lancers score an average of 66.5 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 54.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Longwood is 2-3 when it scores more than 54.1 points.

Davidson is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.

The Wildcats record 69.9 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 79.8 the Lancers give up.

Davidson has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 79.8 points.

The Wildcats shoot 43.7% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Lancers concede defensively.

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Malea Brown: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Janay Turner: 13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Adriana Shipp: 7.8 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

7.8 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Laney Bone: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%

