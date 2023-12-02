The Carolina Hurricanes, Martin Necas among them, play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Thinking about a bet on Necas? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Martin Necas vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 17:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

In five of 22 games this season, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 12 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Necas has an assist in nine of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Necas' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

Necas has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 22 Games 4 15 Points 5 6 Goals 2 9 Assists 3

