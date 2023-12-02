South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Week 14 MVFC Football Power Rankings
Heading into Week 14 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the MVFC stacks up against the competition.
MVFC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st
- Last Game: W 35-17 vs Missouri State
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Mercer
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-3
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th
- Last Game: W 66-3 vs Drake
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Montana State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. South Dakota
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th
- Last Game: W 48-6 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Sacramento State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th
- Last Game: W 35-0 vs Nicholls State
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Idaho
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st
- Last Game: W 40-7 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Villanova
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. North Dakota
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th
- Last Game: L 42-35 vs Sacramento State
7. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th
- Last Game: L 48-27 vs North Dakota State
8. Illinois State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th
- Last Game: L 22-21 vs North Dakota
9. Missouri State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th
- Last Game: L 35-17 vs South Dakota State
10. Indiana State
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
- Last Game: L 38-9 vs Southern Illinois
11. Murray State
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th
- Last Game: L 34-17 vs Youngstown State
12. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd
- Last Game: L 48-6 vs South Dakota
