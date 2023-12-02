The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) will play the Northeastern Huskies (1-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthews Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northeastern Rank Northeastern AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 66.9 300th 231st 71.7 Points Allowed 66.2 64th 107th 32.9 Rebounds 34.7 40th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 5.3 342nd 211th 12.6 Assists 10.6 341st 332nd 13.9 Turnovers 10.9 84th

