The Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-3) hit the road for a CAA showdown against the Richmond Spiders (9-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.

Albany (NY) ranks 33rd in points scored this year (29.6 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FCS with 17.2 points allowed per game. Richmond is putting up 29.4 points per contest on offense this season (36th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 22.2 points per game (30th-ranked) on defense.

Richmond vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Richmond vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

Richmond Albany (NY) 347.8 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.9 (28th) 342.2 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.7 (38th) 139.7 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.1 (83rd) 208.2 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.8 (30th) 2 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (73rd) 3 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (9th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has thrown for 1,324 yards (110.3 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 73.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 401 yards (33.4 ypg) on 97 carries with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 141 times for 681 yards (56.8 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Nick DeGennaro has totaled 59 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 792 (66.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 61 times and has 10 touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has put up a 401-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 25 targets.

Ja'Vion Griffin's 18 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 283 yards.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has 2,871 yards passing for Albany (NY), completing 57.9% of his passes and tossing 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 130 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 85 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Griffin Woodell has racked up 705 yards on 141 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner. He's also caught 23 passes for 206 yards (17.2 per game) and four touchdowns through the air.

Faysal Aden has racked up 416 yards on 100 attempts, scoring two times.

Brevin Easton has hauled in 42 receptions for 814 yards (67.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Julian Hicks has caught 36 passes while averaging 55.2 yards per game and scoring 11 touchdowns.

Marqeese Dietz has racked up 42 catches for 478 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

