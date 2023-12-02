How to Watch Richmond vs. William & Mary on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) aim to break a four-game road losing skid at the Richmond Spiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Richmond vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: Monumental Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tribe allow to opponents.
- Richmond is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Spiders are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe sit at 236th.
- The 77.6 points per game the Spiders record are only three more points than the Tribe allow (74.6).
- Richmond has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 74.6 points.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Richmond scored 2.1 more points per game (70.8) than it did on the road (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.7.
- At home, Richmond drained 0.1 more treys per game (8.1) than away from home (8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in road games (31.6%).
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|UNLV
|W 82-65
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Queens
|W 90-61
|Robins Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 80-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/2/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida
|-
|FLA Live Arena
