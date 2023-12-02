The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) aim to break a four-game road losing skid at the Richmond Spiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Richmond vs. William & Mary Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: Monumental Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tribe allow to opponents.
  • Richmond is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Spiders are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe sit at 236th.
  • The 77.6 points per game the Spiders record are only three more points than the Tribe allow (74.6).
  • Richmond has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Richmond scored 2.1 more points per game (70.8) than it did on the road (68.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.7.
  • At home, Richmond drained 0.1 more treys per game (8.1) than away from home (8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in road games (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 UNLV W 82-65 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Queens W 90-61 Robins Center
11/29/2023 @ Wichita State L 80-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/2/2023 William & Mary - Robins Center
12/6/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/9/2023 Florida - FLA Live Arena

