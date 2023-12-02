Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Roanoke County, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
William Fleming High School at Carlisle School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Axton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.