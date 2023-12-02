Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Big 12 Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The bookmakers think the Big 12 Championship Game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys will be a blowout, with the Longhorns expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -14.5). The action begins at 12:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on ABC from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Oklahoma State matchup.
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-14.5)
|55.5
|-700
|+500
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-14.5)
|55.5
|-720
|+500
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 14 Odds
- Miami (OH) vs Toledo
- SMU vs Tulane
- Michigan vs Iowa
- Oregon vs Washington
- Appalachian State vs Troy
- Boise State vs UNLV
- Georgia vs Alabama
- Louisville vs Florida State
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Texas has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Longhorns are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Oklahoma State has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.
Texas & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.