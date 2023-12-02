The VCU Rams (6-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
VCU vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

  • The 49ers score 11.1 more points per game (63.8) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (52.7).
  • When it scores more than 52.7 points, Charlotte is 4-1.
  • VCU has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The Rams put up 10.1 more points per game (66.1) than the 49ers allow (56).
  • When VCU totals more than 56 points, it is 4-1.
  • Charlotte has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The Rams shoot 41.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 49ers allow defensively.
  • The 49ers make 40% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.

VCU Leaders

  • Sarah Te-Biasu: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
  • Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%
  • Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 31 FG%
  • Mary-Anna Asare: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 53.8 FG%

VCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 St. John's (NY) W 56-51 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/24/2023 Sacred Heart W 76-62 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 UPR-Mayagüez W 69-30 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/2/2023 Charlotte - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/5/2023 Le Moyne - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/11/2023 Delaware - Henrico Sports & Events Center

