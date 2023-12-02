The New Mexico State Aggies versus the Liberty Flames is a game to watch for fans of Virginia college football on a Week 14 schedule that features a lot of thrilling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 20 Liberty Flames

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-11.5)

Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

