The Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are home in ACC action against the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Orange allow to opponents.
  • In games Virginia shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Cavaliers are the 317th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 87th.
  • The 64.4 points per game the Cavaliers record are 5.0 fewer points than the Orange allow (69.4).
  • When Virginia scores more than 69.4 points, it is 3-0.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia put up 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
  • The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.6).
  • Virginia averaged 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 West Virginia W 56-54 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M W 59-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena
12/5/2023 North Carolina Central - John Paul Jones Arena
12/16/2023 Northeastern - John Paul Jones Arena

