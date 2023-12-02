Saturday's contest at John Paul Jones Arena has the Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) going head-to-head against the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at 12:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a 68-64 victory for Virginia, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 68, Syracuse 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Syracuse

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-4.4)

Virginia (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 131.5

Virginia has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Syracuse, who is 1-5-0 ATS. The Cavaliers are 2-5-0 and the Orange are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.4 points per game (337th in college basketball) while allowing 52.9 per contest (second in college basketball).

Virginia averages 29.4 rebounds per game (318th in college basketball) while allowing 32.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.0 boards per game.

Virginia knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.7 on average.

The Cavaliers rank 245th in college basketball with 91.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in college basketball defensively with 75.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Virginia has committed 8.1 turnovers per game (sixth in college basketball action), 5.9 fewer than the 14.0 it forces on average (85th in college basketball).

