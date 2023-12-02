The VMI Keydets (2-6) square off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

This season, the Keydets have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Blue Hose's opponents have made.

In games VMI shoots better than 39.7% from the field, it is 2-5 overall.

The Keydets are the 32nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose rank 176th.

The Keydets average 72.1 points per game, only one more point than the 71.1 the Blue Hose give up.

VMI has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 71.1 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VMI posted 73.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

The Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.5).

When playing at home, VMI drained 1.3 more treys per game (10.2) than away from home (8.9). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule