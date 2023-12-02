The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) will meet the VMI Keydets (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cameron Hall. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

VMI vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other VMI Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyran Cook: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Koree Cotton: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Brennan Watkins: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Stephen Olowoniyi: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Cook: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Cotton: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Watkins: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Olowoniyi: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VMI vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank 193rd 75.2 Points Scored 77.3 156th 288th 76.6 Points Allowed 68 138th 69th 37.8 Rebounds 33.2 204th 134th 10 Off. Rebounds 6.8 312th 248th 6.4 3pt Made 6.3 255th 281st 11.2 Assists 14 144th 276th 13.8 Turnovers 12.2 185th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.