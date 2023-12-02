VMI vs. Presbyterian December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) will meet the VMI Keydets (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cameron Hall. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
VMI vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Presbyterian Players to Watch
VMI vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison
|VMI Rank
|VMI AVG
|Presbyterian AVG
|Presbyterian Rank
|193rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|77.3
|156th
|288th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|68
|138th
|69th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|33.2
|204th
|134th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|312th
|248th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|6.3
|255th
|281st
|11.2
|Assists
|14
|144th
|276th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|12.2
|185th
