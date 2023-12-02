The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) take on the VMI Keydets (2-6) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

VMI vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Cameron Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Presbyterian -2.5 151.5

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

VMI has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points just twice this season.

VMI has had an average of 144.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

VMI's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

VMI has been underdogs in six games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Keydets have not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that VMI has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

VMI vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 3 42.9% 77.3 149.4 71.1 143.2 139.8 VMI 2 33.3% 72.1 149.4 72.1 143.2 146.5

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Keydets' 72.1 points per game are just one more point than the 71.1 the Blue Hose give up.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, VMI is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

VMI vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 4-3-0 1-2 5-2-0 VMI 3-3-0 3-3 2-4-0

VMI vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Presbyterian VMI 5-9 Home Record 6-8 0-15 Away Record 1-14 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 3-12-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 57.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

