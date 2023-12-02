The Week 14 college football slate included one game featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Georgia vs. Alabama

Week 14 SEC Results

Alabama 27 Georgia 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Georgia (-5)
  • Pregame Total: 54

Alabama Leaders

  • Passing: Jalen Milroe (13-for-23, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Roydell Williams (16 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Isaiah Bond (7 TAR, 5 REC, 79 YDS)

Georgia Leaders

  • Passing: Carson Beck (21-for-29, 243 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kendall Milton (13 ATT, 42 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Brock Bowers (8 TAR, 5 REC, 53 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

AlabamaGeorgia
306Total Yards321
192Passing Yards243
114Rushing Yards78
0Turnovers1

