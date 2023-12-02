Week 14 of the college football schedule included two games with SoCon teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Chattanooga vs. Furman | Mercer vs. South Dakota State

Week 14 SoCon Results

Furman 26 Chattanooga 7

Furman Leaders

Passing: Tyler Huff (18-for-29, 192 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Tyler Huff (18-for-29, 192 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Grant Robinson (13 ATT, 62 YDS)

Grant Robinson (13 ATT, 62 YDS) Receiving: Wayne Anderson Jr. (6 TAR, 5 REC, 53 YDS)

Chattanooga Leaders

Passing: Luke Schomburg (9-for-19, 84 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Luke Schomburg (9-for-19, 84 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Reggie Davis (8 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)

Reggie Davis (8 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jamoi Mayes (6 TAR, 3 REC, 38 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Furman Chattanooga 384 Total Yards 200 192 Passing Yards 84 192 Rushing Yards 116 1 Turnovers 2

South Dakota State 41 Mercer 0

South Dakota State Leaders

Passing: Mark Gronowski (11-for-16, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Mark Gronowski (11-for-16, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Isaiah Davis (16 ATT, 117 YDS, 3 TDs)

Isaiah Davis (16 ATT, 117 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Jaxon Janke (9 TAR, 7 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Mercer Leaders

Passing: Carter Peevy (14-for-22, 75 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Carter Peevy (14-for-22, 75 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Chris Hill (1 ATT, 24 YDS)

Chris Hill (1 ATT, 24 YDS) Receiving: Ty James (7 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Dakota State Mercer 571 Total Yards 151 225 Passing Yards 75 346 Rushing Yards 76 2 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's SoCon Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.