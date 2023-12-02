The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (4-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

William & Mary vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: Monumental Sports
William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe's 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • This season, William & Mary has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Tribe are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spiders sit at 355th.
  • The Tribe average 11.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Spiders give up to opponents (65.9).
  • William & Mary has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • William & Mary scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (62.2) last season.
  • The Tribe allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.
  • William & Mary made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Lindenwood L 71-60 Clune Arena
11/25/2023 UMBC W 96-81 Kaplan Arena
11/28/2023 @ Norfolk State L 96-62 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/2/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
12/6/2023 Old Dominion - Kaplan Arena
12/10/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg - Kaplan Arena

