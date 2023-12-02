William & Mary vs. Richmond: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) visit the Richmond Spiders (4-3) after losing four road games in a row. The Spiders are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The point total is 145.5 for the matchup.
William & Mary vs. Richmond Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Richmond, Virginia
- Venue: Robins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Richmond
|-15.5
|145.5
Tribe Betting Records & Stats
- William & Mary has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 145.5 points.
- William & Mary has a 152.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 6.6 more points than this game's total.
- William & Mary's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.
- William & Mary has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- The Tribe have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +725 odds on them winning this game.
- William & Mary has an implied victory probability of 12.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
William & Mary vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Richmond
|4
|57.1%
|77.6
|155.1
|65.9
|140.5
|141.4
|William & Mary
|5
|71.4%
|77.5
|155.1
|74.6
|140.5
|143.4
Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends
- The Tribe put up an average of 77.5 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 65.9 the Spiders allow.
- William & Mary has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
William & Mary vs. Richmond Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Richmond
|5-2-0
|1-0
|4-3-0
|William & Mary
|3-4-0
|0-0
|5-2-0
William & Mary vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Richmond
|William & Mary
|12-4
|Home Record
|11-5
|1-11
|Away Record
|1-14
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|2-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-11-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.2
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
