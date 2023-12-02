The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) visit the Richmond Spiders (4-3) after losing four road games in a row. The Spiders are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The point total is 145.5 for the matchup.

William & Mary vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -15.5 145.5

Tribe Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 145.5 points.

William & Mary has a 152.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 6.6 more points than this game's total.

William & Mary's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

William & Mary has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Tribe have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +725 odds on them winning this game.

William & Mary has an implied victory probability of 12.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

William & Mary vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 4 57.1% 77.6 155.1 65.9 140.5 141.4 William & Mary 5 71.4% 77.5 155.1 74.6 140.5 143.4

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The Tribe put up an average of 77.5 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 65.9 the Spiders allow.

William & Mary has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

William & Mary vs. Richmond Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 5-2-0 1-0 4-3-0 William & Mary 3-4-0 0-0 5-2-0

William & Mary vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond William & Mary 12-4 Home Record 11-5 1-11 Away Record 1-14 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

