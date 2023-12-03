Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen has a good matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are conceding the second-most passing yards in the league, 267.8 per game.

Thielen has a team-leading 728-yard season on 77 catches with four scores so far. He has been targeted on 100 occasions, and averages 66.2 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Thielen and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thielen vs. the Buccaneers

Thielen vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed nine opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tampa Bay on the season.

The Buccaneers allow 267.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers have the No. 19 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 16 this season (1.5 per game).

Watch Panthers vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Thielen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thielen Receiving Insights

In seven of 11 games this season, Thielen has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Thielen has 24.4% of his team's target share (100 targets on 409 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 100 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (75th in NFL).

Thielen has posted a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 28.6% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Thielen has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (34.4% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 8 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.