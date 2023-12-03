The Washington Commanders and the Miami Dolphins are set to play in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibson has rushed for 158 yards (14.4 per game) on 36 carries.

And Gibson has added 33 catches for 285 yards (25.9 per game) and two receiving TDs.

In 11 games, Gibson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Antonio Gibson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 4 13 0 5 42 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 21 0 3 16 0

