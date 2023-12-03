According to our computer model, the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Green Bay Packers when they meet at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3 (at 8:20 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 290 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (364.9 yards per game). The Packers rank 19th with 324.8 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 18th with 340.3 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Chiefs vs Packers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+6) Under (42.5) Chiefs 22, Packers 18

Place your bets on the Chiefs-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Kansas City has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 6-point favorites this season.

A total of three out of 11 Kansas City games this season have hit the over.

The average total for Chiefs games this season has been 47.8, 5.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Packers Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Green Bay is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Packers have covered the spread when playing as at least 6-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Green Bay games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this year.

Packers games average 42.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chiefs vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 23.3 16.5 24.8 15.2 21.4 18 Green Bay 21 20.4 18.2 19.6 23.3 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.