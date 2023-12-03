Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has a tough matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are conceding the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 95.9 per game.

Hubbard has generated a team-high 118 carries for a team-high 453 yards (41.2 ypg). He has scored two TDs on the ground. Hubbard has accumulated 28 catches this season for 165 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hubbard and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hubbard vs. the Buccaneers

Hubbard vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 4 GP / 33 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 33 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Buccaneers have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Buccaneers this season.

Hubbard will face the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense this week. The Buccaneers concede 95.9 yards on the ground per game.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have conceded seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks seventh in the NFL.

Watch Panthers vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hubbard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (54.5%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Panthers have passed 60.5% of the time and run 39.5% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 118 of his team's 267 total rushing attempts this season (44.2%).

Hubbard has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has scored two of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

He has 18 carries in the red zone (50.0% of his team's 36 red zone rushes).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

Hubbard, in six of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hubbard has been targeted on 32 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (7.8% target share).

He has 165 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank 121st in league play with 5.2 yards per target.

Hubbard, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.