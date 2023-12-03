The Washington Commanders (4-8) host the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField and will look to stop a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Commanders Insights

The Commanders put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins give up (22.8).

The Commanders average 38.6 more yards per game (343.8) than the Dolphins allow (305.2).

Washington rushes for 96.8 yards per game, four more yards than the 92.8 Miami allows.

The Commanders have turned the ball over eight more times (22 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Commanders Home Performance

The Commanders score fewer points at home (18.6 per game) than they do overall (20.5), and allow more (32.4 per game) than overall (29.2).

The Commanders accumulate more yards at home (348.4 per game) than they do overall (343.8), and allow fewer at home (342.6 per game) than overall (377.7).

Washington accumulates 251.6 passing yards per game at home (4.6 more than overall), and gives up 224.2 at home (40.4 fewer than overall).

The Commanders pick up 96.8 rushing yards per game at home (equal to their overall average), and give up 118.4 at home (compared to 113.1 overall).

At home the Commanders convert more third downs (39.7%) than overall (38.2%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (46.5%) than overall (39.5%).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Seattle L 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 New York L 31-19 FOX 11/23/2023 at Dallas L 45-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Miami - FOX 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/24/2023 at New York - CBS 12/31/2023 San Francisco - FOX

