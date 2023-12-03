With the Washington Commanders playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Dyami Brown a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has 11 catches for 168 yards and one score this season. He has been targeted 21 times, and puts up 14 yards per game.

In one of 10 games this year, Brown has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 4 2 33 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 2 41 1 Week 11 Giants 3 1 7 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0

