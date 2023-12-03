The Maryland Terrapins (2-2) will meet the George Mason Patriots (5-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

George Mason vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

1:00 PM ET

George Mason Players to Watch

Shyanne Sellers: 20.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jakia Brown-Turner: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Allie Kubek: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Bri McDaniel: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Lavender Briggs: 5.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

