JMU vs. Wake Forest Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's contest that pits the James Madison Dukes (5-3) versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-5) at Atlantic Union Bank Center has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 3.
Last time out, the Dukes lost 67-53 to Liberty on Friday.
JMU vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
JMU vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 68, Wake Forest 63
JMU Schedule Analysis
- The Dukes picked up their best win of the season on November 19 by claiming a 78-65 victory over the VCU Rams, the No. 86-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, JMU is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.
- The Dukes have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).
JMU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-65 at home over VCU (No. 86) on November 19
- 65-62 over Montana State (No. 126) on November 24
- 81-54 on the road over Xavier (No. 311) on November 11
- 84-50 at home over Longwood (No. 344) on November 15
JMU Leaders
- Peyton McDaniel: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.7 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (13-for-58)
- Jamia Hazell: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.4 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)
- Annalicia Goodman: 7 PTS, 63.2 FG%
- Steph Ouderkirk: 4.5 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes' +99 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.9 points per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per contest (119th in college basketball).
