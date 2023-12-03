John Bates will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Bates has put up a 131-yard year thus} far (13.1 yards per game), hauling in 15 passes out of 19 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Bates and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bates vs. the Dolphins

Bates vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Miami has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Bates will square off against the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins allow 212.4 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Dolphins have totaled 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 19th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Commanders vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Commanders Player Previews

John Bates Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Bates with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bates Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Bates has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Bates has been targeted on 19 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (3.9% target share).

He averages 6.9 yards per target this season (131 yards on 19 targets).

Having played nine games this year, Bates has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Bates' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.