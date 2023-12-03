Jonathan Mingo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Trying to find Mingo's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 13, Mingo has 28 receptions for 286 yards -- 10.2 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 57 occasions.

Jonathan Mingo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Achilles

The Panthers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Tommy Tremble (DNP/hip): 13 Rec; 84 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Adam Thielen (DNP/nir - rest): 77 Rec; 728 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mingo 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 28 286 97 0 10.2

Mingo Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Texans 5 4 62 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bears 7 3 20 0 Week 11 Cowboys 6 1 6 0 Week 12 @Titans 6 4 60 0

