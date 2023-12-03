The Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) welcome in the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up 27.9 more points per game (73.6) than the Monarchs allow their opponents to score (45.7).

FGCU has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 45.7 points.

Old Dominion is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 73.6 points.

The Monarchs put up 62.5 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 60.5 the Eagles give up.

Old Dominion is 2-0 when scoring more than 60.5 points.

FGCU has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.

The Monarchs are making 35.4% of their shots from the field, 7.5% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (42.9%).

The Eagles shoot 42.3% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Monarchs allow.

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Kaye Clark: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Simone Cunningham: 5.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.0 FG%

5.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.0 FG% Jordan McLaughlin: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Brenda Fontana: 5.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Old Dominion Schedule